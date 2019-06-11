Homicide investigation underway after woman found fatally shot inside vehicle

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Monday night in Lumberton.
According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 10th Street at around 10:00 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot.
Police say upon arrival, a woman inside a white car was found shot.
According to the release, no one was around the vehicle when police arrived on scene.
Police identified the victim as Jamia Lashay Hill, 25, of Lumberton. An autopsy was ordered Tuesday to confirm the cause of death.
The North Carolina SBI is assisting in the investigation.
If you have any information, contact Det. David Williford or Det. Evan Whitley with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
