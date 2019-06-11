First Alert: Two systems bring two rounds of rain, clearing out late-week

As we head into Thursday, sunnier skies will return after a few early morning clouds. The second system will push out of the region and allow for a nice Thursday and Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will stick in the mid-80s before dropping into the lower 80s on Friday thanks to the colder air surging in from the northeast. If you are worried about the weekend forecast, it looks okay for now. We should stay dry through Saturday with an isolated shower or storm chance returning for Sunday and Monday. Of course, you can find those changes throughout the week on the First Alert Weather App.