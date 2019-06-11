First Alert: Two systems bring two rounds of rain, clearing out late-week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Tuesday morning is off to a soggy start for some. The first round of rain is moving through the area for the morning commute. While not everyone will see the showers this morning, we will be looking at better chances this afternoon for some. The cold front will continue to provide these scattered showers throughout the morning.
As the cold front pushes southeast today, cooler temperatures will filter in behind the front, keeping Florence and areas inland much cooler. Once the rain leaves the Pee Dee this morning, their rain chances decrease to 30% for this afternoon with just an isolated shower or storm. Highs in Florence will reach the lower 80s. In Myrtle Beach, the story is different. The cold front will stall out over the Atlantic, just off the coast. In return, this will allow for scattered showers and storms to try to develop later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Coastal areas will see a 60% chance of showers and storms today with highs in the lower 80s.
A weak storm system is expected to develop along this stalled front on Wednesday, ushering in the chance for heavier rain through the day. Rain totals could reach 1-2″ through Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain cooler as highs only climb into the upper 70s.
As we head into Thursday, sunnier skies will return after a few early morning clouds. The second system will push out of the region and allow for a nice Thursday and Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will stick in the mid-80s before dropping into the lower 80s on Friday thanks to the colder air surging in from the northeast. If you are worried about the weekend forecast, it looks okay for now. We should stay dry through Saturday with an isolated shower or storm chance returning for Sunday and Monday. Of course, you can find those changes throughout the week on the First Alert Weather App.
