Edwin McCain to sing National Anthem at Southern 500 race in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Edwin McCain, the South Carolina native and pop music artist, will sing the National Anthem ahead of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
According to a press release, the race will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1. McCain will perform the anthem for the track’s 70th anniversary of the Bojangles’ Southern 500, which first competed at the track Too Tough To Tame in 1950.
“With South Carolina being my home state, I’m excited to be performing the National Anthem at one of the sport’s biggest races of the year at Darlington Raceway,” McCain said in a statement. “I’ve always embraced my South Carolina roots so to perform at my home state’s NASCAR track is an honor.”
McCain’s hit songs include “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.