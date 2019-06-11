Dog dies in surgery after being shot in Marlboro County, according to Humane Society

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A dog that was brought into the Humane Society of Marlboro County after being found with a gunshot wound died during surgery Monday.
According to a post on the Humane Society’s Facebook page, the animal’s gall bladder and kidney were destroyed. There was also significant intestinal damage.
The dog was brought in by an animal control officer with the city of Bennettsville, according to the Humane Society.
There were no immediate details regarding how the animal was shot.
