Road reopens after Horry County wreck involving 18-wheeler leads to fuel spill

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded to a traffic crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle Tuesday morning in Horry County.
The accident happened in the area of North Nichols Highway and Highway 917 at around 9:10 a.m., according to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue. Fuel was reportedly spilled on the roadway.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, HCFR tweeted that North Nichols Highway and Highway 917 had reopened after the crash and subsequent clean-up.
There were no injuries were no injuries reported and no threat to the public.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.