Road reopens after Horry County wreck involving 18-wheeler leads to fuel spill

Road reopens after Horry County wreck involving 18-wheeler leads to fuel spill
Emergency crews responded to a traffic crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle Tuesday morning in Horry County. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | June 11, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 3:49 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded to a traffic crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle Tuesday morning in Horry County.

The accident happened in the area of North Nichols Highway and Highway 917 at around 9:10 a.m., according to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue. Fuel was reportedly spilled on the roadway.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, HCFR tweeted that North Nichols Highway and Highway 917 had reopened after the crash and subsequent clean-up.

There were no injuries were no injuries reported and no threat to the public.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.