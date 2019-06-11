Conway Medical Center opens new facility in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center celebrated the opening of a new 36,000 square-foot facility in the Socastee area Monday.
The new Health Plaza South is located on S.C. 707 just off the S.C. 544 exit ramp. The three-story building will offer pediatric and primary care practices.
Hospital officials said they also hope to bring an ambulatory surgery center to the new facility's second floor, which is in the process of being improved.
They also said they're excited to expand Conway Medical Center throughout new areas in the Grand Strand.
"We were the first hospital in Horry County ever. Began in 1928, we've been building on those roots and tradition for almost a century,” said hospital CEO Bret Barr. “So we're very excited to expand into other parts of the county and share the quality health care that we have been doing for many, many years."
Currently, the building’s third floor is reserved for a future expansion to be decided on at a later date.
