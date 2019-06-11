City of Myrtle Beach seeing an increase in water line leaks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders said they’ve been seeing an irregular amount of water main breaks.
City Manager John Pedersen said workers responded to around ten just last week.
One of the latest took place on Sunday near the Pine Lakes community. A six-inch water line broke near 44th Avenue and Camellia Drive. City leaders report the cost to repair that break is estimated at $20,000 or less.
"They appear to be happening not just where you would think, where the oldest lines are, but throughout the system,” said Pedersen.
There are nearly 400 miles of water main throughout the city of Myrtle Beach. City leaders believe these issue is from higher than normal water pressure at the water treatment plant managed by Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
WMBF News reached out to GSWS on Tuesday. The company explained they have increased water pressure recently. GSWS employees explained this is something they do during high demand times. They said the rise in visitors and drought lead them to temporarily raise the pressure.
City leaders said it’s important to note that the water from the breaks are not contaminated.
“These are waterline breaks these are not sewer line breaks so the liquid that’s being spilled out generally into the yards or right of ways is tap water," Pedersen said.
Pedersen said if you see a water main break near you, call the city immediately.
“We’ll send out our crews. We have emergency crews that respond to these things. It’s not one of those things that we say we’ll respond tomorrow. We get crews out there as quickly as we can and their goal is to restore water," Pedersen said.
Pedersen said city employees will be meeting with GSWS this week.
