Coroner identifies 72-year-old bicyclist hit, killed in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicyclist was killed in a traffic crash Monday night in Florence County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Huggins Road near Lake City.
Collins said an SUV and a bicyclist were both traveling westbound on Huggins Road when they collided, killing the bicyclist.
Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken identified the victim as 72-year-old Bobby Mitchell Fennel of Lake City.
The driver of the SUV was not injured in the accident.
According to Collins, no charges are expected to be filed as the bicyclist was in the roadway at night without lights.
SCHP is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.