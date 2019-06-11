HCPD investigates after gunshot wound victim found during traffic stop in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating after a gunshot wound victim was found during a traffic stop.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said a trooper pulled over a car Tuesday afternoon on Highway 9 near Cupola Drive in the Longs area and said one of the people in the vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound.
HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said one person is in custody.
It’s not clear where the shooting happened or how badly the person was injured.
