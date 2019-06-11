Another round of heavy rain arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More heavy rain is set to arrive Wednesday, helping alleviate drought concerns across the Carolinas.
Expect the rain chances to ramp overnight, with the rain turning widespread and heavy at times through Wednesday. The heaviest rain will likely be focused along the Grand Strand but even areas near Florence will see some heavy rain. Rain totals will be between 1″ and 2″, not coming to an end until well after sunset Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected but a few storms are possible into the afternoon.
The rain clears Thursday morning and we’re setting up for a dry forecast into the weekend. Drier air moves in Friday and will allow for some really pleasant mornings through Saturday. Expect most of the area to fall into the middle 60s both Friday and Saturday morning.
Any relief from the heat will be short-lived as the mugginess increases late into the weekend. Temperatures will approach 90° by Sunday afternoon, turning warmer early next week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.