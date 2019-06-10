Woman refuses plea in child’s accidental shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman charged after her 4-year-old child accidentally shot himself last year refused a plea agreement Monday, and her case will go to trial.
Heather Lyn Odom and Jeremy Jermaine Barrett were both charged with unlawful neglect of a child after the July 2018 incident.
According to Myrtle Beach police, the minor was alone and unattended in a room at the Oceans One Resort before finding the firearm his mother’s purse. The child was rushed to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.
Odom’s trial date has not been set.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.