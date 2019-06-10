Viewing, funeral set for 5-year-old boy shot and killed

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Viewing and funeral information have been announced for the 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Robeson County.
The viewing for Alva Paisley Oxendine will take place at the LE Floyd Funeral Home Chapel from 2 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday.
Oxendine’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center.
Investigators say Oxendine was hit by gunfire while sitting in the backseat of his mother’s vehicle last week. The victim’s brother was also in the car with him.
No charges have been filed in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.