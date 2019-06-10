Two taken to hospital after suffering serious burns in Loris car fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people suffered serious burns after a vehicle fire early Monday morning in Loris.
At around 1:23 a.m., crews responded to the blaze in the area of 280 Cedar Branch Lane and removed the occupants from the vehicle while it was being extinguished, according to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue.
The occupants were transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment, the post states.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.