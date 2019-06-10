Two enter guilty pleas in 2017 armed robbery on Osceola Street in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two of the men charged in connection with a 2017 armed robbery on Osceola Street in Myrtle Beach entered guilty pleas Monday morning.
According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Raheem Williams was in court for a bond hearing. He pleaded guilty to both armed robbery in the 2017 case, as well as a recent domestic violence charge.
Williams was sentenced to eight years in prison, which was suspended to three years’ probation, according to the solicitor’s office.
Co-defendant Quashaun Bromell, who was also scheduled for a bond hearing Monday, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced to 18 years, which was suspended to four years’ probation, according to information from the solicitor’s office.
When Bromell, Williams and the other four suspects tied to the December 2017 robbery were arrested, police reportedly seized five handguns and 24 grams of crack cocaine.
Also charged were Akeem Sherman, Issiah Gaskins, Shar-ah McCray and Shayla McCray.
