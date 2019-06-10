Suspect in custody for allegedly robbing, killing Andrews man at his own home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a Georgetown County man in January.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Dexter Jaamal Grant is facing counts of murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a handgun by persons prohibited.
He is currently in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
On Jan. 22, GCSO deputies went to 105 Olmstead St., in Andrews’ Little Italy community after a man was found dead in his own yard, the release stated.
The victim, 64-year-old Bernard Patterson, had been robbed and shot on his front porch after answering his door, according to authorities.
Grant’s arrest followed an “exhaustive investigation” that included analysis of physical evidence and extensive witness interviews, according to the GCSO.
