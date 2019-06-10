Student Spotlight: Myrtle Beach High grad has perfect attendance through school

“It was really hard this year because it was senior skip day so they were like, ‘Are you going to skip?’ I was like, ‘No, I can’t; I’ve made it this far, so I might as well just finish.’ So I came to school half a day, I got counted for the day and I just signed out," he said. "So it’s tough. They’ll want you to do things, go on trips or do things and you have to turn it down; you have perfect attendance.”