Report: Student alleges she was sexually assaulted on Horry County school bus

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police and school officials are investigating after a 13-year-old student alleged she was sexually assaulted on a school bus.
An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states an officer went to the Horry County Alternative School in Conway on June 5 for an assault between two students.
While there, the student told the officer and school staff that she been sexually assaulted by force on the bus days since attending the alternative school, the report stated.
Interviews with other students reportedly corroborated the girl’s allegations, according to police.
The report lists the alleged suspect as a 14-year-old boy.
“HCS is aware of the incident, which is currently under investigation by both law enforcement and school administration,” said Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier via email.
