Repeat guests say Myrtle Beach hotel offers more than just a unique CCMF view

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some say the best spot to see all of this weekend’s country music action was actually outside the festival gates!
“We can just see everything and we don’t even have to move," said Kerry Ann Ratzlaff. "I could just lay in my bed in the room and watch it.”
Guests staying at the Midtown Hotel in Myrtle Beach say they keep coming back for more than just the unique view; it’s the family-like atmosphere between the staff and the customer.
“It’s the best place to me around," said local Billy Golden, sipping a light beer out of a can overlooking the finale of the four-day long festival held at the old Pavilion site in Myrtle Beach.
“You can see all this! Where else can you see all this without getting in the crowd," Golden finished.
The hotel estimates around 80% of its 52 total rooms are being rented out by “CCMF family” or repeat customers.
“They’ve been here year after year, since CCMF started,” said hotel manager Theresa Willey. “And every year when we call and tell them your room is ready they’re like, we’ll be there.”
Festival organizers honored hotel owner Jaret Hucks at this year’s concert, praising him for his service to those impacted by Hurricane Florence and presenting him with free admission.
“Without a community coming together, then you have nothing," Willey said. "Because a community takes care of itself.”
