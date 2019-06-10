More heavy rain likely through mid-week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two more round of rain likely before a drying trend arrives ahead of the weekend.
A cold front arrives on Tuesday but doesn’t completely clear the area. That will likely lead to lower rain chances around Florence, with a better chance of afternoon storms around the Grand Strand. Plenty of cloud linger through the day holding afternoon highs in the lower 80s.
A weak storm system is expected to develop along this cold front on Wednesday, ushering in the chance of heavier rain through the day. Rain totals could reach 1″ to 2″ through Wednesday night. Temperatures remain much cooler as we only climb into the upper 70s.
Rain chances look to take a dip for the remainder of the week. Sunnier skies move in both Thursday and Friday, likely lingering through most of the weekend. Drier air will allow the morning temperature to dip down into the 60s both Friday and Saturday morning! At most, a few showers return for Sunday afternoon.
