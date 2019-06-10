Man files lawsuit after son dies while in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has filed a lawsuit after he claims authorities failed to provide medical attention to his son while he was in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, leading to his death.
Michael Bland filed the lawsuit on May 30. The city of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the J. Reuben Long Detention Center are all listed as defendants.
According to the lawsuit, Bland’s 39-year-old son Byron Bland was arrested on May 28, 2017, after ingesting a quantity of drugs, including fentanyl.
The lawsuit alleges that Byron Bland was exhibiting symptoms of being intoxicated and severely impaired by drugs and alcohol.
According to the lawsuit, Myrtle Beach police officers should have known Byron Bland required immediate medical treatment before taking him to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Once at J. Reuben, correctional officers also failed to provide Byron Bland with medical care, the lawsuit alleges.
The plaintiff believes Byron Bland may have been allowed to ingest additional fentanyl while he was detained at J. Reuben, according to the lawsuit.
Byron Bland was found dead on May 30, 2017. Pathology tests indicted Bland had toxic levels of fentanyl in his system, the lawsuit alleges.
“It is more likely than not that the actions and/or inactions of the Defendants caused the Decedent to needlessly suffer which led directly and contributed to his untimely death,” the lawsuit states.
Michael Bland is suing for an unspecified amount of damages.
