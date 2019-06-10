Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant woman denied bond again

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the men charged in a 2017 shooting that took the life of a pregnant woman and caused the death of her unborn child was denied bond for a third time Monday morning.
Jordan Pyatt is charged with murder, death or bodily injury to a child in utero, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and sale or delivery of a pistol.
Myers’ child was pronounced dead at the hospital, the warrants state. Two others were also injured in the shooting.
In addition to Pyatt, Ajay Alston and Wallace Grant are also charged in connection to the case.
Pyatt’s trial is scheduled to begin in December, according to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.
