Man accused of shooting cousin, assaulting two women

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his cousin and assaulting two women Sunday morning in Fairmont.
Deputies responded to a home in the 2700 block of J.W. Road where the 41-year-old victim was found in his bedroom, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was transported to Southeastern Medical Center for treatment before being transferred to an undisclosed hospital. As of the Monday morning, deputies say the victim is in critical condition.
Brandon Demorris Watson, 34, of Rowland, was arrested around 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Hope Road in connection to the shooting. Watson is also accused of assaulting his girlfriend and ex-girlfriend that same morning.
Watson is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault inflicting serious injury, two counts of domestic assault on a female and two counts of felony probation violation.
Watson was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $500,000 secured bond. Deputies say the suspect does not have bond for the domestic charges.
