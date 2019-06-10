Community prays for missing 85-year-old S.C. woman’s safe return

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – The case of missing 85-year-old Jaxie Rogers has been transferred to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Monday afternoon update from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.
SLED spokesperson Thom Berry said the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office took over the case because new information indicated Rogers didn’t leave from the Latta IGA, but rather a location in the county.
Investigators would not say, specifically, where that location is.
Rob Pierce, Rogers’ pastor, said her family and the community held a prayer vigil at Latta Baptist Church Sunday night for her safe return.
“When one is hurting, we all hurt and so we’re all hurting for Ms. Jaxie and the family right now,” Pierce said.
According to an online post from the Latta Police Department, Rogers was possibly seen around midday Sunday on Interstate 95 northbound.
“While this is not a confirmation of the sighting, it very well could have been Ms. Rogers near Cumberland County, N.C. area,” the post states.
Endangered missing person signs have been set up along I-95.
Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright said officers have traveled to North Carolina where she was last seen on Progressive Farm Road in Fairmont Friday around 3:30 p.m.
“I’ve been all up in North Carolina myself all over the weekend actually riding the roads and riding the back roads," he said.
“When I found out she may have been spotted in the Fairmont area then hope started to bubble up and so we’re hoping she’ll be spotted again in the near future," Pierce said.
Authorities are searching for a white 2008 Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina license plate number DYY232.
Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or Rogers, please contact the Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718 or 843-841-3707.
