‘I was protecting my mother:’ Myrtle Beach man out of jail days after pleading guilty to shooting his father

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man is out of jail days after pleading guilty to shooting and killing his father.
Christopher Yobak was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his father, Charles Yobak. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail, which he already served while awaiting trial.
The mother of Christopher Yobak’s daughter said their 3-year-old was in the house during the shooting.
"The shock of it is like someone ripping the band aid right off again," said Jennifer Brealt, the mother of Yobak’s daughter.
Brealt said she has not heard from Yobak since he was released and is concerned about the fact that he was released so soon.
"He came in and pled guilty,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. “The state was recommending five years on a guilty plea. It was a loss of life case, but it was being pled as manslaughter.”
The sentence for manslaughter is one to 30 years, according to Richardson. In this case, the solicitor said Yobak told the judge his father was beating his mother and he shot him to defend her.
Yobak’s mother also said her son was defending her.
“That’s kind of what we were stuck with,” said Richardson. “We had both the mother and the defendant’s son saying, ‘I was protecting my mother,’ and she saying, ‘Yes he was protecting me against my husband.’”
Brealt, though, said she doesn’t believe Charles Yobak was violent.
"I know the man, he was a kind and gentle soul. There should have been more done. I want people to know Chuck was a good man,” she said.
"Every available witness was saying it was a defense-of-others case, and there is a loss of life and because of that the deceased can’t tell exactly what took place,” said Richardson.
Yobak got out jail last Friday, one day after a judge sentenced him to 18 months.
“That’s what time served is about. He had been pulling that time served because he didn’t make bond. So when the judge gave him 18 months, he already pulled that 18 months,” said Richardson.
Yobak is on probation for five years, during which time he’s ordered not to have any intoxicating substances.
WMBF News reached out to Yobak’s family for comment but they refused to speak.
