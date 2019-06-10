First Alert: Scattered storms continue, cooler temperatures arrive midweek

If you are looking for changes to the rain chances, you will have to look to the end of the week. A cold front will pass through the area on Tuesday, cooling our high temperatures down for both Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the front will begin to stall just off the coast. In return, a second system will work through the region on Wednesday, bringing back the tropical moisture and afternoon storm chances. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will range in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Myrtle Beach and Florence. Temperatures will be similar between the coast and the Pee Dee.