First Alert: Scattered storms continue, cooler temperatures arrive midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another mild start to your Monday morning. Scattered showers are already developing to the south and will work into our area later this morning, making the morning commute wet for some. These showers will bring some light to moderate rain early this morning and continue to remain scattered to isolated throughout the morning hours.
If you have plans for today, you do not need to cancel them. The forecast will be pretty similar to what we experienced this weekend. A mix of sun and clouds will allow temperatures to remain warm today. Highs will climb into the mid 80s in Myrtle Beach and the mid-upper 80s as you work into the Pee Dee near Florence. The better rain chances are still in the afternoon hours with scattered showers and storms.
If you are looking for changes to the rain chances, you will have to look to the end of the week. A cold front will pass through the area on Tuesday, cooling our high temperatures down for both Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the front will begin to stall just off the coast. In return, a second system will work through the region on Wednesday, bringing back the tropical moisture and afternoon storm chances. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will range in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Myrtle Beach and Florence. Temperatures will be similar between the coast and the Pee Dee.
The second system should leave our area by Thursday, bringing back drier and comfortable air. If you have plans for the end of the week, you are looking okay for now. Friday, Saturday and Sunday feature the low-mid 80s with plenty of sunshine for now. Let’s hope that weekend forecast remains the same.
