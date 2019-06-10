Dale Jr.’s Whiskey River in North Myrtle Beach closes less than a year after opening

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Less than a year after opening, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s restaurant and sports bar in North Myrtle Beach has closed.
A sign posted to Whiskey River’s front door reads: “We are temporarily closed for repairs and maintenance. We are sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon!”
The restaurant on U.S. 17 South opened last summer and replaced the Overtime Sports Café.
North Myrtle Beach was the growing chain’s fourth location after having success in Charlotte and two international airports.
WMBF News has reached out to ownership to learn more about the temporary closing but have not heard back.
It is unclear if the restaurant will reopen.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.