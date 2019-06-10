Dale Jr.’s Whiskey River in North Myrtle Beach closes less than a year after opening

Dale Jr.’s Whiskey River in North Myrtle Beach closes less than a year after opening
Less than a year after opening, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s restaurant and sports bar in North Myrtle Beach has closed. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | June 10, 2019 at 7:34 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 10:23 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Less than a year after opening, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s restaurant and sports bar in North Myrtle Beach has closed.

A sign posted to Whiskey River’s front door reads: “We are temporarily closed for repairs and maintenance. We are sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon!”

Less than a year after opening, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s restaurant and sports bar in North Myrtle Beach has closed.
Less than a year after opening, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s restaurant and sports bar in North Myrtle Beach has closed. (Source: WMBF News)

The restaurant on U.S. 17 South opened last summer and replaced the Overtime Sports Café.

North Myrtle Beach was the growing chain’s fourth location after having success in Charlotte and two international airports.

RELATED STORY: Restaurant chain owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. will soon have grand opening in North Myrtle Beach

WMBF News has reached out to ownership to learn more about the temporary closing but have not heard back.

It is unclear if the restaurant will reopen.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.