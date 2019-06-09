Shooting in Scotland County leaves one man in critical condition

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -Authorities in Scotland County are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured early Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Old Wire Road in Lauren Hill in reference to a shooting at around 3 a.m.
24-year-old Eric Davis was transported to a nearby hospital and in stable, but critical condition.
Authorities said the incident happened shortly after Davis arrived at the address when a verbal dispute escalated to shots being fired between Davis and another individual.
The identity of that individual has not yet been released.
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.
