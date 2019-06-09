Poll: Biden leads tighter top tier in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Human Rights Campaign Columbus, Ohio Dinner at Ohio State University on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
June 8, 2019 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 6:57 AM

(CNN) - Joe Biden leads as the top choice of likely participants in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

Even so, Biden's advantage there is smaller than the one he has held in recent national polling.

A new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll finds Biden leads those who plan to participate in the caucuses in-person or virtually.

Overall, 24% say they favor the former vice president, with 16% backing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has 15% backing and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 14%.

California Sen. Kamala Harris rounds out the five over 5% with 7% support.

