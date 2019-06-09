Myrtle Beach’s episode of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ airing Sunday

By Aaron Ladd | June 9, 2019 at 10:27 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 11:14 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach will soon be on the small screen once again, this time for an episode of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race'.

The episode will air Sunday, June 9th at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network. The information comes via a Facebook post by the City of Myrtle Beach:

The episode titled ‘Rumble on the Boardwalk’ will serve as the Season 10 premiere of the show.

“Nine teams arrive on the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where Tyler Florence challenges them to create the perfect, portable summer dish,” an episode description details.

The show was in Myrtle Beach in April of 2019 to film the episode.

