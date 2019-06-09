Myrtle Beach’s episode of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race’ airing Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach will soon be on the small screen once again, this time for an episode of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race'.
The episode will air Sunday, June 9th at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network. The information comes via a Facebook post by the City of Myrtle Beach:
The episode titled ‘Rumble on the Boardwalk’ will serve as the Season 10 premiere of the show.
“Nine teams arrive on the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where Tyler Florence challenges them to create the perfect, portable summer dish,” an episode description details.
