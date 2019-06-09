Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. throwing out first pitch at Myrtle Beach baseball tournament Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The ‘Iron Man’ is in the Grand Strand Sunday.
Baseball hall-of-famer Cal Ripken Jr. is in Myrtle Beach throwing out the first pitch at the High Tide tournament, a youth baseball event being held at sporting complex that bares his name.
The information comes via a Facebook post from the Ripken Experience:
Ripken is best known for his record-setting 2,632 consecutive games streak that still stands as the longest such streak in MLB history.
