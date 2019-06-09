Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. throwing out first pitch at Myrtle Beach baseball tournament Sunday

By WMBF News Staff | June 9, 2019 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 12:16 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The ‘Iron Man’ is in the Grand Strand Sunday.

Baseball hall-of-famer Cal Ripken Jr. is in Myrtle Beach throwing out the first pitch at the High Tide tournament, a youth baseball event being held at sporting complex that bares his name.

The information comes via a Facebook post from the Ripken Experience:

Gates have officially opened for our High Tide Tournament! Welcoming 23 teams to kick off the summer here in Myrtle...

Posted by The Ripken Experience Myrtle Beach on Sunday, June 9, 2019

Ripken is best known for his record-setting 2,632 consecutive games streak that still stands as the longest such streak in MLB history.

