FIRST ALERT: Rinse and repeat as scattered storms continue all week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ve been dodging on and off storms all weekend, and that trend stays the case throughout most of the upcoming week.
As we wrap up the final night of Carolina Country Music Festival, the storm chances slowly start to lower. While there is a 20% chance for an isolated shower, it’s looking unlikely for any lightning to interrupt Thomas Rhett taking the stage as the final headliner of CCMF 2019.
Rain chances remain low, but not zero for the start of Monday morning. Better chances of scattered showers and isolated storms arrive midday and last on and off through the afternoon and early evening. With this low pressure system staying stuck to our west, this pattern of scattered storms continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs for the first half of the week stay in the middle to upper 80s.
When it’s not raining, the mugginess will make it feel humid. Severe weather looks unlikely. Any rain, especially along the coast, will be welcome as we are still dealing with a moderate drought. This weekend’s spotty showers have helped, but we still could use another few inches.
The pattern shows signs of changing by late week. The latest trends put one more batch of scattered showers and storms Thursday. By Friday, high pressure settles in, leaving us with drier skies and slightly cooler and comfier temperatures through next weekend.
