Duo stole from Marion area Walmart before leading deputies on chase in U-HAUL, Sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are in custody Sunday after Marion County deputies say they stole from an area Walmart before leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Sheriff Brian Wallace says the deputies were called to the Marion Walmart just before 8 a.m. Sunday over a shoplifting call. According to Wallace, the duo fled the store, evading law enforcement in a U-HAUL type vehicle.
Wallace says both suspects were taken into custody, one in the U-HAUL and another by K-9 in a nearby woods. The sheriff says names of the suspects along with mugshots and formal charges should be released Monday morning.
WMBF News will update this story when that information is made available.
