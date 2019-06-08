Columbia participates in nationwide Wear Orange Weekend to raise awareness for gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, hosted a Wear Orange community event in Columbia to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and to elevate gun violence prevention efforts nationwide.
It is part of the Wear Orange Weekend and following National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 7.
About a hundred people attended the event outside the Richland County Coroners office.
Roberta McKelvin came out to the event, to be a voice for her son Nate, who lost his life to gun violence in 2013.
“I’m up I’m down, I’m happy, I’m sad. I’m like a rollercoaster,” McKelvin says. “Not a day goes by where I don’t think about my baby. He was my baby my son my best friend. I love him and I miss him.”
Nate was 21-years-old when he was shot and killed on Martha Street in November of 2013.
“Three got shot that night. Nate didn’t survive. He was sitting on the porch and they came and shoot him.” McKelvin said.
Years later she walks alongside others, hoping for change.
Patty Tuttle, Midlands spokesperson for Mom’s Demand Action said, “Universal background checks, we’d like to see the waiting period of the Charleston loophole go away.”
Pastor Kelvin Jones, who is an advocate against gun violence said, “One of the solutions is definitely communication. Everybody just picking up a gun nobody is talking.”
While the pain can never be taken away, they came out for a purpose.
“We’re trying to save communities we’re trying to save a life. I would never want another mother or family friends, community to go through this heartache this pain,” McKelvin said. “In memory and honor of Nate, my son. I am his voice, I am Nate. I do it for awareness.”
According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, the total number of homicides this year in Richland County, including the city of Columbia is above 30.
He adds, over two-thirds of those are related to guns.
There are more than 700 wear orange events going on across the country over the weekend.
Orange is the symbol of the gun violence prevention movement and is used by activists all over the country to raise awareness.
For more information about the Wear Orange Weekend, click here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.