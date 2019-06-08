Myrtle Beach advertiser suing entertainer ‘Hypno Jimbo’ for nearly $73,000 in unpaid billboard rent

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local entertainer is once again in hot water according to newly uncovered court documents.
Coastal Outdoor Advertising is suing James A. Fox, a.k.a ‘Hypno Jimbo’ for unpaid billboard rent according to court documents filed on June 5, 2019.
The suit alleges Fox owes the company a total of $72,942.86 as of May 23, 2019 for three separate billboards around the Myrtle Beach area.
Fox was arrested on May 9 and charged with one count of assault and 3rd degree battery. He was released the next day on $1,000 bond.
WMBF News attempted to reach out to Fox for comment but attempts were unsuccessful.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.