Atlantic Beach apartments shut down after suit alleges management facilitated rampant gang and drug activity

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Court documents sent to WMBF News reveal an Atlantic Beach apartment complex has been shut down, after an undercover investigation led to the discovery of an illicit drug ring.
The documents allege the Ocean Apartments, located at 612 31st Ave. S. in Atlantic Beach, housed gang members and facilitated the sale of illegal drugs starting in May 2018.
According to the documents, all of the drug dealing tenants are members of the Bloods street gang, and drug dealers frequently accepted guns in exchange for drugs
Confidential informants with Horry County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration purchased crack cocaine 25 times from 10 different Ocean Apartments’ tenants, according to the report.
On November 14, 2018, officers reportedly executed search warrants on Rooms 101, 103, 104, and 205 at the complex. Officers allegedly recovered 2.6 pounds of marijuana, 50 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of cocaine, 20 hydrocodone pills, and 3 handguns, one of which was reported stolen.
Officials continue, claiming the apartment management (whom lived on the premises) allowed the facilitation of illegal drug activity. The report also details a shooting at the property in which a victim was shot in the head on January 20, 2018 over a dispute involving drugs.
The documents order Horry County Police to shut down the property for a year, including posting copies of the order on each door, police tape over the property and barricades at the entrances.
Only a security guard is allowed to monitor and live on the property during the shutdown.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.