Weekend Events: Dodging showers and storms for any plans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you have weekend plans and are worried about the forecast over the next couple of days, we understand. However, the weekend will not be a washout. There will be times of dry conditions with temperatures still in the low-mid 80s. It might be a little tough to see plenty of sunshine but you will see dry periods this weekend. Our SC Weekend team has highlighted a few events happening this weekend. You can view the entire list on their website.
As mentioned in our weather story, there is a chance of a few strong storms for Friday. We also cannot rule out a strong storm or two for Saturday and Sunday as well. If you are planning on going to CCMF this weekend, pack the poncho. Remember, umbrellas are not allowed for the event. Here's a look at the forecast for the festival.
The mornings will feature some of the driest weather this weekend. Plans in Florence are mainly indoors this weekend with the Family Day Comic Day at the Florence County Museum and “Saturn: Jewel of the Heavens” at the Francis Marion University’s Dooley Planetarium. Another great event this weekend is on Saturday with the City Center Farmers Market on Saturday.
By the end of this weekend, we will look at 2-3" of rain for most of the area. While that is a lot of rain, it will not be an all weekend type of rain. Some of us could easily get 1-2" of rain from one strong storm. Keep that in mind for this weekend. Regardless of your plans, you will see some dry times this weekend. You will also have to dodge a few showers and storms at times. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App for the latest information and changes to that weekend forecast.
