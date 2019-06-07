Weekend Events: Dodging showers and storms for any plans

By the end of this weekend, we will look at 2-3" of rain for most of the area. While that is a lot of rain, it will not be an all weekend type of rain. Some of us could easily get 1-2" of rain from one strong storm. Keep that in mind for this weekend. Regardless of your plans, you will see some dry times this weekend. You will also have to dodge a few showers and storms at times. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App for the latest information and changes to that weekend forecast.