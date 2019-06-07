VIDEO: Myrtle Beach fisherman catches 100-pound tarpon during fishing tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – What a catch!
During the 2019 King Mackerel Tournament at Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach on June 2, fisherman Stephen Walker hooked a 100-pound tarpon.
According to the pier’s Facebook page, Walker fought the fish for over an hour before finally getting it on the beach.
Landon Steen, one of the men who helped bring the fish onshore, said it was released back into the ocean. Before that, Walker, Steen and four others who helped with the catch posed for a photo with their huge haul.
