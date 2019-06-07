Several hurt after wreck shuts down part of South Ocean Boulevard, officials say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a crash that has closed part of South Ocean Boulevard.
Crews closed the road between 3rd Avenue South and 5th Avenue South while they investigated the wreck. They reopened the road around 9 p.m.
Horry County Fire Rescue has also responded with four medic units.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Pat Dowling said one child was thrown from one of the vehicles but didn’t sustain any major injuries. He said about seven people were hurt in the wreck but none of their injuries are life-threatening.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.