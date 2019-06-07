Suspect Search: A man accused of cutting a woman and another seen going through a victim’s dresser

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - She said she just wanted to pick up her clothing but in the process she got cut and her car was damaged. Plus, a second alleged victim said she woke up to find a suspect rummaging through her dresser drawers.
Horry County Police are trying to track down Elbert Parriott.
Authorities said they responded to a domestic situation in May on Goose Bay Road in Loris.
The victim said she went there to get clothing that belonged to her. She said she was still in her vehicle while speaking with the suspect, about going inside to get her belongings, when he became irate and pulled out a knife and swiped it at her cutting her arm.
She said Parriott also hit the car windshield with a stick. After that, she said she drove down the road to assess the damage when the suspect came running from behind, hitting the vehicle’s back window. A witness corroborated the victim’s story. Parriott could not be located.
He’s charged with domestic violence in the second degree. He’s 52 years old with a last known address of Goose Bay Road in Loris.
Horry County Police are also looking for James A. Gaddy.
Authorities said they responded in May to Dixie Court in Loris in reference to a burglary.
The victim said the suspect called her around 7 a.m. She said she got up around 7:45 a.m. and thought she heard someone, but thought it was her husband. When she looked, she said Gaddy was there going through her dresser drawers.
She doesn’t believe he stole anything and took off before police arrived. The victim said Gaddy pried the back door open to get inside.
Gaddy is charged with burglary in the second degree.
He's 33 years old with a last known address of Nixon Court in Loris.
