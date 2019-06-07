Restaurant Scorecard: Gloves were no where to be found in one business, inspectors say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said they couldn’t find any gloves for handling food in one restaurant.
Inspectors paid a visit to Paradise Pancake And Omelette at 1201 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
They said they found staff on the cook line handling shell eggs with no gloves, then handling ready-to-eat sausage. No hand washing was observed during task changes.
Bare hand contact was also observed while moving sausage from the fryer to the plate and wait staff was also seen touching pancakes with no gloves or tongs, according to the DHEC report.
Inspectors said they also saw plastic condiment containers used as scoops and stored down on the product, along with a spoon. Staff on the cook line were observed not wearing gloves and at the time of the inspection gloves were not available. The person in charge said they would be on site later that day.
The report stated that water was found standing in the small low boy on the cook line and splattering out onto the floor when items were removed. Grease build-up was found by inspectors on the sides of the equipment.
Inspectors gave Paradise Pancake And Omlet a 79 out of 100.
Next up is SBB at 3393 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.
Inspectors found improper cold holding temperatures on a variety of foods. There were also no date markings on any of the ready to eat foods.
Cutting boards were found stored behind the sink faucet and the prep top cooler was not holding at an ambient air temperature, according to the DHEC report.
SBB received an 89 out of 100.
For this week’s perfect scores, there was another triple play at one location.
Wild Water And Wheels at 910 Highway 17 South in Surfside Beach had perfect scores at the food trail and at both of its Dippin Dots establishments. Hong Kong Chinese at 2274 Highway 501 East in Conway also brought in a flawless score.
Familiar faces are back at it in Conway. Lou-Cho’s Chinese Restaurant opened Friday in the old Chan’s Chinese location at 1117 3rd Avenue in Conway .
The owners previously owned Conway Chinese Restaurant for 15 years from 1990 to 2005.
Lou-Cho’s Chinese Restaurant will be open for business Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’ll also be open Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Joey O’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill held its grand opening Thursday. The family-owned and operated restaurant serves authentic New York Style pizza at 1521 Highway 17 in Little River.
