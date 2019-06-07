Michelin, General Motors team up to create ‘puncture-proof tires’

GREENVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Want to live in a world where you don’t have to worry about a flat tire? Michelin and General Motors are hoping to do just that.
The companies presented a generation of airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles – the MICHELIN Uptis Prototype (or “Unique Puncture-proof Tire System”) at the Movin’On Summit for sustainable mobility.
According to Michelin’s website, Michelin and GM announced a joint research agreement and they’re testing the Uptis Prototype with vehicles like Chevrolet Bolt EV.
The companies said that because Uptis is airless, the breakthrough wheel assembly eliminates the dangerous risk of flat tires and blow outs.
“Uptis demonstrates that Michelin’s vision for a future of sustainable mobility is clearly an achievable dream,” said Florent Menegaux, chief executive officer for Michelin Group. “Through work with strategic partners like GM, who share our ambitions for transforming mobility, we can seize the future today.”
The two companies hope to introduce Uptis on passenger models as early as 2024.
