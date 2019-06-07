McLeod Regional Medical Center holds ceremony for new emergency department

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A “Topping Off” ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for McLeod Regional Medical Center’s new emergency department.
The structural steel for the new building reached the highest point and a steel beam signed by McLeod employees was hoisted up and placed on the topmost point of the steel frame.
The new emergency department will have 83 rooms designed to see more than 100,000 patients per year.
Thomas Lewis, the medical director of emergency services said currently the center treats around 80,000 patients per year in a space designed for just 60,000.
“It improves access care for emergency services. It improves efficiency for the people of our community and our Pee Dee Region,” Lewis said.
Construction on the new building is expected to be complete by late next year.
