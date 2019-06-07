Interchange connecting Highway 31 with Carolina Forest closer to becoming reality

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The interchange connecting Highway 31 with Carolina Forest received a big vote of support on Thursday.
At issue is the more than 400 acres between Ten Oaks Middle School and River Oaks Elementary School where Carolina Bays Parkways, also known as Highway 31, runs.
Horry County Planning Director David Schwerd said plans to add an interchange in the area has been the works for a while, but the land is not owned by the county.
He said a developer is interested in building houses on the property, but they’ve also been willing to negotiate to sell it.
Schwerd said the county has preserved the integrity of the property, so it can’t be developed by the person who owns the land just yet.
The Horry County Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of disapproving a motion for exemption of the 400-plus acres from the official map, which would have allowed the developer to develop the land.
“Staff’s recommendation is that it’s a needed project. It’s in our long-range transportation plan… and is in the proposed Imagine 2040 and has been around since the beginning of Carolina Forest itself and would greatly relieve traffic on both ends, both on River Oaks and Highway 501,” Schwerd said.
After Thursday’s vote, the Horry County Council will have to decide what happens next and they’ll have 75 days to do so once they received the planning commission’s recommendation.
