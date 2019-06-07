Horry County man allowed to leave jail after pleading guilty to killing father

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Horry County man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his father, but he won’t be behind bars for long.
Christopher Yobak pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his father Charles Yobak in November 2017.
Authorities said Yobak shot his father multiple times in his home on Southbury Drive near Burgess.
The judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison but suspended the sentence to the 571 days that Yobak has already served in jail and five years’ probation.
The judge ordered that during his probation, Yobak must abstain from all intoxicating substances. The judge also put a restraining order in place so Yobak must stay away from his family with the exception of his child.
WMBF News checked the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and Yobak is still in jail as of 10 p.m. Thursday.
