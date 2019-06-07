1 person found dead in Longs area house fire, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and the Horry County Police Department are on the scene of a house fire in the Longs area.
Crews responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. on Rolling Ridge Road.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore confirmed that there was one fatality in connection to the house fire.
The fire is out but is under investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue with the help of the Horry County Police Department.
