Fuel spill forces highway closure in the Pee Dee after two tractor-trailers collide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are on scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Darlington County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 151 and Santee Road. Online information from SCHP shows troopers responded to the wreck at about 10:00 a.m. Friday.
Collins said there was a fuel spill as a result of the crash, and one of the trucks overturned. As of about 12:30 p.m., the roadway remains closed.
The two drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment, Collins said. He added their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
According to Collins, the roadway will remain closed until fire officials “give the ok.”
Check back for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.