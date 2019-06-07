First Alert: A few strong storms possible today

The main threats with the storms today will be strong to damaging winds in those stronger storms. Not every storm will be strong or even severe. A few of these could put down a quick rain for five minutes and then pass through. If you are headed to CCMF, we highly recommend that you download the First Alert Weather App. We will alert you when rain is working into your area, along with the rest of the weekend forecast. If you do have those tickets for Saturday and Sunday, no worries! We will be dodging a few more showers and storms for the weekend. Here’s hoping CCMF can stay dry for the next three days.