First Alert: A few strong storms possible today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Friday is off to another mild start with a mix of cloud cover across the region. As we head into the afternoon hours today, a few strong to even severe storms will be possible. The latest update now has Myrtle Beach, Florence and areas all the way up to Darlington and Hartsville in a marginal risk (level one out of five) for severe weather.
Compared to previous days, the next couple of days look to feature better shower and storm chances off and on throughout the day. While we are expecting a few strong storms today, it still will not be a washout. There will be times of dry weather, especially in the morning and early afternoon hours. Eventually, as we head toward the evening hours, showers and storms will become more common with highs reach the lower 80s on the coast and the mid 80s inland. Here’s a look at future radar around 3 p.m. this afternoon.
The main threats with the storms today will be strong to damaging winds in those stronger storms. Not every storm will be strong or even severe. A few of these could put down a quick rain for five minutes and then pass through. If you are headed to CCMF, we highly recommend that you download the First Alert Weather App. We will alert you when rain is working into your area, along with the rest of the weekend forecast. If you do have those tickets for Saturday and Sunday, no worries! We will be dodging a few more showers and storms for the weekend. Here’s hoping CCMF can stay dry for the next three days.
By the end of Sunday, we will be looking at 2-3" of rain across our area. This is much needed. Remember, one storm can put down 1-2" if it's there long enough. While these totals are high, I still don't expect the weekend to be a complete washout. Enjoy CCMF, enjoy your weekend and stay dry!
