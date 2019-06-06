Father, daughter die after vehicle collides with tractor-trailer in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man and his 2-year-old daughter died as a result of a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County Thursday afternoon.
The wreck happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on N.C. 410 outside of Chadbourn.
Troopers say the vehicle was traveling east on US 74, exited to NC 410, and failed to stop at the stop sign. Investigators at the scene said three people were inside a black four-door car when it collided with a fuel tanker.
Nukesh Deshmukh, 37, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. His daughter, Divija Deshmukh, 2, was taken to the hospital but later died.
The driver of the vehicle, Monika Deshmukh, was taken to Chapel Hill for medical care and is expected to live.
According to Sgt. M.K. Young with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the family is from Cary, and they are believed to be have been heading to the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area to celebrate Divija’s birthday. She would have turned 3 on Friday.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital but has since been released.
The section of N.C. 410 where the accident occurred was shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene, but it reopened around 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.