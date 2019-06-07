DHEC fines Pee Dee behavioral facility $15,800 despite closure

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A behavioral health facility must pay a hefty fine even though it will be closing in less than a month.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control executed a consent order on June 4 that says the Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health must pay $15,800 due to multiple violations.
The consent order states that the facility must make a $10,000 payment within 30 days of the consent order being executed.
Documents from DHEC show that inspectors visited Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health 11 times between May 2018 and April 2019 and found violations with the facility.
Back in March, WMBF News reported that the youth behavioral treatment facility was facing enforcement action by the Department of Health and Environmental Control for staffing, facility issues and the mishandling of clients and complaints.
PAST COVERAGE:
WMBF spoke to a former patient who stayed at Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health in 2015 and claimed he stayed in unsanitary conditions and was also body slammed and abused.
A former employee also spoke to WMBF News about her time at the facility. She said from August 2016 to January 2017, she made several complaints about insufficient training, staffing and mistreatment of clients.
The CEO of the facility announced in May that the facility will be closing on June 30.
“Our intention to close Palmetto Pee Dee comes after completing a comprehensive review and evaluation of multiple factors including the cost required to renovate the aging leased property,” the CEO said in a statement.
The move has left families scrambling to find a new facility for their loved ones.
