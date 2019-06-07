Deadline approaching to enter S.C.’s public alligator hunting season lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – There is just over one week left to enter the 2019 public alligator hunting season lottery drawing.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Natural of Natural Resources, the application deadline is June 15 at 5 p.m.
This year’s public season will begin at 12 p.m., on Sept. 14 and run until 12 p.m. on Oct. 12. If selected, tag fees are $100. Additional fees apply for nonresident applicants, according to DNR.
For those who are interested, a $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the public lands hunt.
A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a preference point for use in future alligator lottery hunts.
For more information and an application, click here.
